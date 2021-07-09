Death Notices for Laois - Friday, July 9, 2021

Teresa Quinn - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, July 7 of Teresa (Terri) Quinn of Bishopswood Road, Portarlington.



Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a determined battle fought with great courage and dignity. Loving daughter of the late George and Bridie Quinn. Beloved sister of Rose, Pat, Maureen, Anne, George, Vera and Seamus. Sadly missed by her loving sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and her many, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from her residence on Friday at 11:15am, arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with strict social distancing being observed at all times.

Teresa's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Thomas Moran - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, July 7 of Thomas Moran of Glenside, Abbeyleix Rd., Portlaoise.



Beloved husband of Ethna and much loved father of Veronica (MacDermott), Aidan, and Thomas Jnr. Predeceased by his daughter Margaret O'Connor. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass on Friday in SS Peter & Paul's Church at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Pat Brennan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, July 7 of Pat Brennan of Knock, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his sister Bridie, sister-in-law Nora, companion Mary, nephews, nieces, many friends and neighbours. Predeceased by his brother Bernie, sisters Mary, Maggie, Kathy and Alice.

In accordance with advice on public gatherings, Funeral Mass will take place (max 50 people) at 12noon on Friday in St.Lazarians Church, Knock, followed by burial in St Brigid's Cemetery, Ballinakill.

Raymond Dunne - The Swan

The death took place on Monday, July 5 of Raymond Dunne of 4F The Swan.

Suddenly. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Nora, Raymond will be sadly missed by his brothers Michael, Gerard, John, Denis, Ambrose, Cam and Dom, sisters Bernadette and Martina, deeply regretted by his daughter Lorraine, partner Deirdre, Aunt Bridie, and wife Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Raymond's funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday morning at 11.30am to Saint Mary's Church, Wolfhill for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

There will be an opportunity for the community to remember Raymond by being present, socially distanced, on Friday morning en route from his residence to the church in Wolfhill.