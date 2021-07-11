Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, July 11, 2021

Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, July 11, 2021

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Gerry Brennan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, July 8 of Gerry Brennan of St Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.

In Glasgow, Scotland, after a short and sudden illness. His funeral arrangements will be announced later. Funeral will take place in Scotland. Deeply regretted by his mam Mena and all his loving family.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Michael Doyle - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, July 9 of Michael Doyle of Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix, and formerly of Maher Road, Graiguecullen.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Maria, children Karen, Michelle, Brian and Paula, grandchildren Louise, Ana and Leon, sons-in-law Dave, Jonathan and Declan, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Family Rosary on Sunday evening at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by Burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery Abbeyleix. Neighbours are welcome to line the route to the Church and Cemetery.

(Michael’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the webcam by Abbeyleix Parish Website https://abbeyleixparish.ie/).

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie