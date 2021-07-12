Death Notices for Laois - Monday, July 12, 2021

Hannah Delaney - Pike of Rushall

The death took place on Saturday, July 10 of Hannah Delaney (née Keaveny) of Knockbrack, Pike of Rushall, and formerly of Parkvilla, Moate, Co. Offaly.

At St. James's Hospital Dublin in the loving care of the Matron and staff.

Predeceased by her husband William (Bill) and her father Malachy. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving children, William, Grainne and Niamh, mother Kathleen, sisters Eilish and Dympna, brothers Vincent, Noel and John, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Gerry Brennan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, July 8 of Gerry Brennan of St Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.



In Glasgow, Scotland, after a short and sudden illness. His funeral arrangements will be announced later. Funeral will take place in Scotland. Deeply regretted by his mam Mena and all his loving family.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Michael Doyle - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, July 9 of Michael Doyle of Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix, and formerly of Maher Road, Graiguecullen.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Maria, children Karen, Michelle, Brian and Paula, grandchildren Louise, Ana and Leon, sons-in-law Dave, Jonathan and Declan, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Family Rosary on Sunday evening at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by Burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery Abbeyleix. Neighbours are welcome to line the route to the Church and Cemetery.

(Michael’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the webcam by Abbeyleix Parish Website https://abbeyleixparish.ie/).