Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Florence Kavanagh - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Monday, July 12 of Florence (Florrie) Kavanagh (née Hyland) of Ballaghmore, Borris in Ossory and formerly of Arklow, Co. Wicklow.

Unexpectedly, at her residence. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Annamarie and Bernadette, sister Mary, son in law Mark, grandchildren Jake and Niall, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral Mass will take place (max 50 people in the church). Florrie's funeral Mass will be on Thursday morning at 10.30am in St. Molua's Church, Ballaghmore (Eircode R32 RC53) and can be viewed on Ballaghmore Church Online facebook page or @ballaghmorechurch, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the church yard or in the cemetery (with strict social distancing being observed at all times).

Joe Doyle - Rathdowney

The death took place on Monday, July 12 of Joe (Josie) Doyle of Kyle, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at his residence following a brief illness bravely borne. In the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Eddie and his sister Noreen (Coss), also remembering at this time his parents Joe and Norah. Sadly mourned by his heartbroken wife Breda and his family Michelle and her partner Jason, Aishling and Kate, his beloved grandchildren Joey and Beth, his brother Johnny and his sisters Bridget Walsh (Clonad) and Marie Russell (Kyle), brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. Funeral mass will be live streamed on Wednesday at 12 noon from the Church of The Immaculate Conception Galmoy (churchcamlive.ie/galmoy) followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral cortege will leave Kyle on Wednesday morning at 11.30am approx. via Rathpatrick which will present an opportunity to pay your respects en route. House Private.

Ray Craig - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, July 11 of Ray Craig of Rinuccini Court, Portlaoise, and Whitehall, Dublin.



After a long illness borne with dignity and courage. He is deeply regretted by his loving wife and best friend Marian, all his relatives, his many friends in Portlaoise and Swords rd. Whitehall, Dublin.

Cremation will take place at 11.40am in Glasnevin Crematorium on Wednesday morning. Due to Covid Government guidelines, limited numbers of relatives and friends can attend.

Baby Charlie Ray Cooper - Durrow

The death took place on Saturday, July 10 of Baby Charlie Ray Cooper of The Square, Durrow.



Born sleeping at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, in their wonderful care and to whom we will be eternally grateful. Forever loved by his parents George Cooper and Claire Seale and gravely missed by his loving grandparents Ray and Pam Seale and George and Jane Cooper, aunts, Paula, Jackie, Gail, Ailish and Kathryn, uncles, Adrian, Robin, Dermot, Daire and Colm, cousins Holly, Mia, Dylan, Noah, Dan and Ellie.

Funeral will take place in St Jude's Church, Anatrim, Coolrain at 4pm on Wednesday, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Michael Kane - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Sunday, July 11 of Michael Kane of Tennisrath, Ballickmoyler.



Passed away, at his home. Beloved husband of Teresa, much loved father of Lisa, Mary and Michelle. He will be sadly missed by his wife Teresa, daughters Lisa, Mary and Michelle, grandchildren Ciara, Mikey, Megan, Gabriel, Caoimhe, Aoife, Niamh, Oisin, Cillian, Mai and Evie. His sons-in-law Pat, Gabriel and Tommy, Mary’s partner Billy and Michelle’s partner David, sister-in-law Joy, brothers-in-law John, Peter and Andrew, predeceased by his brother-in-law Bernard, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Michael's Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, in Sacred Heart Church Arles, (50 people max) at 11am and will be followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed at 11am on Thursday by clicking on the following link https://arlesparish.ie/webcam/

Hannah Delaney - Pike of Rushall

The death took place on Saturday, July 10 of Hannah Delaney (née Keaveny) of Knockbrack, Pike of Rushall, and formerly of Parkvilla, Moate, Co. Offaly.

At St. James's Hospital Dublin in the loving care of the Matron and staff.

Predeceased by her husband William (Bill) and her father Malachy. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving children, William, Grainne and Niamh, mother Kathleen, sisters Eilish and Dympna, brothers Vincent, Noel and John, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral Mass will take place (max 50 people in the church). Funeral leaving her residence this Wednesday morning at 10.30am, arriving at St Edmund's Church, Castletown for funeral Mass at 11am. Hannah's funeral Mass will be lived streamed on the St Edmund's Church Castletown facebook page, with burial immediately afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown.

People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the church yard and in the cemetery, (with strict social distancing being observed at all times).

Gerry Brennan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, July 8 of Gerry Brennan of St Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.



In Glasgow, Scotland, after a short and sudden illness. Deeply regretted by his mam Mena and all his loving family.

Service for Gerry is at Parkhead Congregational Church at 11am on Thursday, July 22 with burial afterwards in Dalbeth cemetery London Rd, Glasgow.