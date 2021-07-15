Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, July 15, 2021

Florence Kavanagh - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Monday, July 12 of Florence (Florrie) Kavanagh (née Hyland) of Ballaghmore, Borris in Ossory and formerly of Arklow, Co. Wicklow.

Unexpectedly, at her residence. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Annamarie and Bernadette, sister Mary, son in law Mark, grandchildren Jake and Niall, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral Mass will take place (max 50 people in the church). Florrie's funeral Mass will be on Thursday morning at 10.30am in St. Molua's Church, Ballaghmore (Eircode R32 RC53) and can be viewed on Ballaghmore Church Online facebook page or @ballaghmorechurch, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the church yard or in the cemetery (with strict social distancing being observed at all times).

Michael Kane - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Sunday, July 11 of Michael Kane of Tennisrath, Ballickmoyler.



Passed away, at his home. Beloved husband of Teresa, much loved father of Lisa, Mary and Michelle. He will be sadly missed by his wife Teresa, daughters Lisa, Mary and Michelle, grandchildren Ciara, Mikey, Megan, Gabriel, Caoimhe, Aoife, Niamh, Oisin, Cillian, Mai and Evie. His sons-in-law Pat, Gabriel and Tommy, Mary’s partner Billy and Michelle’s partner David, sister-in-law Joy, brothers-in-law John, Peter and Andrew, predeceased by his brother-in-law Bernard, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Michael's Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, in Sacred Heart Church Arles, (50 people max) at 11am and will be followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed at 11am on Thursday by clicking on the following link https://arlesparish.ie/webcam/

Gerry Brennan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, July 8 of Gerry Brennan of St Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.



In Glasgow, Scotland, after a short and sudden illness. Deeply regretted by his mam Mena and all his loving family.

Service for Gerry is at Parkhead Congregational Church at 11am on Thursday, July 22 with burial afterwards in Dalbeth cemetery London Rd, Glasgow.