Death Notices for Laois - Friday, July 16, 2021

Joe Doyle - Portlaoise
The death took place on Thursday, July 15 of Joe Doyle of Clonboyne, Portlaoise.
Predeceased by his wife Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Veronica. son John, son-in-law Ken, grandchild Bridget, brother Tony, sister-in-law Maureen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Requiem Mass at 10.30am on Saturday in St Fintan's Church, Raheen. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
