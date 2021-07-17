Death Notices for Laois - Saturday, July 17, 2021

Death Notices for Laois - Saturday, July 17, 2021

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Peggy Cahill - Ballyroan

The death took place on Friday, July 16 of Peggy Cahill (née Larkin) of Upper Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, and formerly of Glenbrook, Ballyroan.

Peacefully at her home. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Jack, sisters Maureen, Olive and brother Sean. Much loved mother of Sheila, Mary, Kitty, John, Ed, Paddy, and Mag. Peggy will be sadly missed by her sisters Nora, Bess, and Sheila, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, and partners, relatives, dear friends and neighbours.

Removal from her residence on Sunday to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Clogh Parish webcam / maximum of 50 people in church.

There will be an opportunity for the community to remember Peggy by being present, socially distanced, on Sunday afternoon enroute from Peggy's home to the church (via Delaney's Cross).

Robert Mitchell - Errill

The death took place on Thursday, July 15 of Robert (Robbie) Mitchell of Dunmore, Galway and formerly Kilmilan, Errill.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Madeline and sons Gary and Thomas, his sisters Meta and Muriel, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends. Predeceased by his brother Willie and sister Eileen.

 Due to the COVID-19 directive a private funeral has been arranged. Funeral Service will take place at Castlefleming Church, Errill, (https://youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger) on Monday at 3pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie