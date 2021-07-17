Death Notices for Laois - Saturday, July 17, 2021

Peggy Cahill - Ballyroan

The death took place on Friday, July 16 of Peggy Cahill (née Larkin) of Upper Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, and formerly of Glenbrook, Ballyroan.

Peacefully at her home. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Jack, sisters Maureen, Olive and brother Sean. Much loved mother of Sheila, Mary, Kitty, John, Ed, Paddy, and Mag. Peggy will be sadly missed by her sisters Nora, Bess, and Sheila, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, and partners, relatives, dear friends and neighbours.

Removal from her residence on Sunday to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Clogh Parish webcam / maximum of 50 people in church.

There will be an opportunity for the community to remember Peggy by being present, socially distanced, on Sunday afternoon enroute from Peggy's home to the church (via Delaney's Cross).

Robert Mitchell - Errill

The death took place on Thursday, July 15 of Robert (Robbie) Mitchell of Dunmore, Galway and formerly Kilmilan, Errill.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Madeline and sons Gary and Thomas, his sisters Meta and Muriel, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends. Predeceased by his brother Willie and sister Eileen.

Due to the COVID-19 directive a private funeral has been arranged. Funeral Service will take place at Castlefleming Church, Errill, (https://youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger) on Monday at 3pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.