Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, August 3 2021

Julie Dwane - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, August 1 of Julie Dwane (née Matthews) of 25 Mountain View, Ballyfin Rd, Portlaoise



Funeral Arrangements later.

Bridget Conroy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, August 1 of Bridget (Bridie) Conroy of The Fields, Clonad, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her parents George and Mary, her brothers Jack, George and Dickie, her sisters Nora, Mary (Holland), Anne (Bennett), and Julia (Carroll). Sadly missed by her loving family, especially Ann, Mary, Richard, Christopher, Liam, and Raymond. Also deeply regretted by all her nieces and nephews (Conroy family, Clonad), Bennett family, Hophall, Ratheniska, Holland family (Derrycanton, Mountrath), grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Recital of the Rosary in her home on Tuesday evening at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Fintan's Church Raheen. Burial after in Clonad Cemetery.

Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines Bridie's Funeral Mass is for family only. Sympathisers are welcome along the route maintaining a safe and social distance.

Michael Fitzpatrick - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Saturday, July 31 of Michael Fitzpatrick of Clonagh, Ballickmoyler.



Unexpectedly, at his home.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

William Dillon - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, August 1 of William (Billy) Dillon of Lisnagrough, Holycross, Tipperary and formerly Kylebeg, Durrow.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his grandson Frankie, sisters Maureen and Patty. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Brigid, daughters Catherine, Judith and Edel, sons Martin, Tom and William, grandchildren Ned, William, Murt, Elisha, Cathal, Chloe, Alannah, John, Liam, Leah, Padraig and Ella, sons in law Manus, Francis and Aonghus, daughters in law Joanne, Julianne and Lorna, sister Bridie O'Rourke, Lusk), brothers Marty (Kylebeg, Durrow) and Paul (Killeshin, Co Laois), nephews, nieces, brothers in law Joe, Mick, Jim, Paddy and Tommy, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Tuesday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Numbers are limited to 50 in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

Joe Lynch - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, July 30 of Joe Lynch, Killeen, Mountmellick.



Predeceased by his sisters Kitty and Betty and his recently deceased brother Billy. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mai (nèe O'Donnell Balingarry, Co.Tipperary), daughter Paula and son Brendan, brother Jimmy, nieces, nephews , sisters-in-law Ann, Maggie and her husband John, Esther and her husband Henry, Kay, Liz and her son Shane, brother-in-law Bill O Donnell and his wife Mary, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.