Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, August 8, 2021

Kathleen O'Neill - Mountmellick
The death took place on Saturday, August 7 of Kathleen O'Neill of Toomey Park, Mountmellick.
Peacefully, in the loving care of her devoted family. Predeceased by her daughter Annette. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family circle, neighbours relatives and many friends.
Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home on Sunday from 5pm. Recital of the Rosary at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St Joseph's Church Mountmellick. Burial afterwards in at Joseph's Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, the Requiem Mass will be for family members. Please observe social distancing. Kathleen's Funeral mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie
Patsy Keating - Portlaoise
The death took place on Friday, August 6 of Patsy Keating (née Lynch) of Fieldbrook, Portlaoise, and late of Market Square.
Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Patrica (Patsy) dearly loved wife of Vinny. Loving sister of Lorna, Maria, and Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, all her former colleagues in County Hall.
Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Monday evening from 7pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Cremation will follow in Newlands. Attendees are asked to observer social distancing. Government Covid guidelines are to be adhered to.
