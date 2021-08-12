Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, August 12, 2021

Patrick Knowles - Wolfhill
The death took place on Tuesday, August 10 of Patrick (Pat) Knowles of Kellystown Road, Wolfhill.
Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of The Holy Family Ward, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Brother of the late Joe, Tommy, Margaret and Moira. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Michael, sisters Ann and Lily, brother-in-law Peter, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Removal form his brother Michael's residence (Kellystown Road) at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill for Requiem Mass at 11am, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Ballyadams Facebook page. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.
John Dawson - Wolfhill
The death took place on Tuesday, August 10 of John Dawson of St. Patrick's Park, Kill, Kildare and formerly of Wolfhill.
Sadly missed by his loving wife June, son David, daughters Shirley, Mary and Bernadette, sister Mary, brother Eddie, son-in-law Michael, Mary's partner Michael, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. The cortege will leave from John's home to St. Brigid's Church, Kill for a Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday morning. Those who would like to join the funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.killparish.ie John will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.
