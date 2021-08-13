Death Notices for Laois - Friday, August 13, 2021

Ellen Delaney - Timahoe

The death took place on Wednesday, August 11 of Ellen Delaney of Cremorgan, Timahoe.



Suddenly at her residence. Very precious daughter of Pat and Helen. Cherished sister of Patrick, James, Thomas, Catherine and Anna. Fondly remembered by her sorrowing aunts, uncles, grand-aunts, grand-uncles, cousins, neighbours and her dear friends.

Adhering to Covid-19 restrictions and government guidelines, a private family Funeral Mass will take place for Ellen's family members only. (Maximum 50 people in the Church). Her remains will arrive to St. Michael's Church Timahoe, on Sunday afternoon at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Timahoe. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with strict social distancing being observed at all times.

Ellen’s family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

Patrick Knowles - Wolfhill

The death took place on Tuesday, August 10 of Patrick (Pat) Knowles of Kellystown Road, Wolfhill.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of The Holy Family Ward, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Brother of the late Joe, Tommy, Margaret and Moira. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Michael, sisters Ann and Lily, brother-in-law Peter, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal form his brother Michael's residence (Kellystown Road) at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill for Requiem Mass at 11am, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Ballyadams Facebook page. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

John Dawson - Wolfhill

The death took place on Tuesday, August 10 of John Dawson of St. Patrick's Park, Kill, Kildare and formerly of Wolfhill.

Sadly missed by his loving wife June, son David, daughters Shirley, Mary and Bernadette, sister Mary, brother Eddie, son-in-law Michael, Mary's partner Michael, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. The cortege will leave from John's home to St. Brigid's Church, Kill for a Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday morning. Those who would like to join the funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.killparish.ie John will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.









