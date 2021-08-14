Death Notices for Laois - Saturday, August 14, 2021

Martin Ryan - Ballyroan

The death took place on Friday, August 13 of Martin Ryan of Derryfore, Ballyroan.



At his home. Predeceased by his parents and brothers Liam and John. Sadly missed by his partner Margaret Cosgrove, brothers and sisters Pakie, Chris, Joe, Maureen, Theresa and Kathleen, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Arriving at St. Brigid’s Church, Templebraden, Co. Limerick on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Lattin Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

Ellen Delaney - Timahoe

The death took place on Wednesday, August 11 of Ellen Delaney of Cremorgan, Timahoe.



Suddenly at her residence. Very precious daughter of Pat and Helen. Cherished sister of Patrick, James, Thomas, Catherine and Anna. Fondly remembered by her sorrowing aunts, uncles, grand-aunts, grand-uncles, cousins, neighbours and her dear friends.

Adhering to Covid-19 restrictions and government guidelines, a private family Funeral Mass will take place for Ellen's family members only. (Maximum 50 people in the Church). Her remains will arrive to St. Michael's Church Timahoe, on Sunday afternoon at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Timahoe. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with strict social distancing being observed at all times.

Ellen’s family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.