Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Kathleen Doyle - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, August 17 of Kathleen Doyle of 45 St. John's Square, Portlaoise.



Peacefully in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of Joe. Much loved sister of Anne (Monaghan) and brother in law Mick. Deeply regretted by her nieces Karen and Rachel and her husband Eoin, extended family and friends.

Due to current government guidelines a private funeral will take place. Removal from her sister's home, 11 Ashton Manor, Portlaoise on Wednesday, to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass (which may be viewed on portlaoise.ie/web-cam). Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Hugh Rochford - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, August 15 of Hugh Rochford of Roselawn, Portlaoise.



Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Marian. Loving father to Janet, Debbie, Hughie, Emma, Niall, Colin, and Eoin. Deeply regretted by all their partners, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, former colleagues in Eircom.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, the funeral, with limited family, will take place at 12 noon on Thursday in SS. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Friends are welcome to attend the cemetery for burial.