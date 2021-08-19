Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, August 19, 2021

Glenn Earley - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, August 17 of Glenn Earley of Castlelea View, Portarlington.



Suddenly. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Joan and Pat, siblings Megan, Amy, twin brother Christian, P.J., Kian, Ellie, Alex, Rachel and Craig, grandparents Frank, Marie, Eddie, Martha and Padraig, extended family and many friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Friday at 11.20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Glenn's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Patrick Burke - Portlaoise

In loving memory of Patrick Joseph Burke, Bristol, England and formerly Ballyknocken, Portlaoise, who passed away on July 22nd 2021, peacefully, following a short illness in his 92nd year.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sister Eileen (Burke) Lucas, USA and his brother John Burke Snr. and sister in law Brigid, nieces and nephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, relatives and friends worldwide.

Patrick is predeceased by his loving partner Annette, his adored parents, Johanna and Patrick, caring step-mother Mary, darling sister Bridie (Burke) Lambe, Liverpool, treasured brother Michael Burke, Ballyknocken, brothers in law Gene Lucas, USA and Arthur Lambe, Liverpool.

Remembered and highly respected by his engineering colleagues at Roll-Royce, Bristol, the Irish Aircorp and Aer Lingus, Dublin.

In keeping with current government guidelines, a private burial will take place in Portlaoise on Saturday. House strictly private please.

John Desmond Dinan - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, August 17 of John Desmond (Des) Dinan of Kilnacourt, Portarlington, and formerly of Castlebar, County Mayo and Dunmore East, County Waterford.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons David and his partner Sharon, John and his wife Tracey, Raymond and his wife Ann, Steven and his wife Sharon, brother Noel, sister Vivienne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Family Cremation Service will take place. Removal from his residence on Saturday at 10.30am arriving Mount Jerome Crematorium for Cremation Service at 12.15pm.

Des's Cremation Service will be streamed live on https://vimeo.com/event/153499

Hugh Rochford - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, August 15 of Hugh Rochford of Roselawn, Portlaoise.



Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Marian. Loving father to Janet, Debbie, Hughie, Emma, Niall, Colin, and Eoin. Deeply regretted by all their partners, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, former colleagues in Eircom.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, the funeral, with limited family, will take place at 12 noon on Thursday in SS. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Friends are welcome to attend the cemetery for burial.