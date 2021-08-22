Search our Archive

22/08/2021

Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, August 22, 2021

Express Reporter

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Eddie Edward Kirk - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, August 21 of Eddie Edward Kirk of Boley, Abbeyleix. 

At Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Predeceased by his parents, brothers Jimmy and Patrick, sisters Mary and Peggy. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Kathleen, Bridie, Sheila and Nora, brothers Fint and Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his brother Fint's residence on Sunday with removal to St. Brigid's Church, Shanahoe, on Monday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Shanahoe.

Due to current restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend but cannot due to the restrictions, can line the route to the church, in the churchyard or cemetery, while observing social distancing.

Donnchadh Ó Riordáin - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, August 20 of Donnchadh Ó Riordáin of Clonincurragh, Mountrath and formerly of Dromahane, Co. Cork.

Peacefully, at his home, in the tender loving care of his family, and pre-deceased by sister Sheila.

Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, children Pádraig, Seosamh, Máire and Donnchadh, sisters Joan, Sister Gabriel Joseph (Maura), grandchildren Caitríona, Cillian, Alec and Mia, daughters-in-law Teresa and Iris, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family (maximum 50 persons) on Monday at 12pm, in St. Edmund's Church, Castletown and will be live streamed on the St. Edmund's Church Castletown Facebook page, with burial immediately afterwards in Aghaboe Cemetery.

Funeral cortège will leave the family home at 11.30am on the way to the church.

Family Flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association https://www.ilfa.ie/donation.asp.

Elizabeth Brawders Murphy - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, August 20 of Elizabeth (Lil) Brawders Murphy (née Bergin) of 12 St Michael's Park, Portarlington. 

Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husbands Tom and Ned. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Dina, son Tom, grandchildren Catriona, David and Andy, great-grandchildren Claire, Cliodhna, Darragh and Orlaith, sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Family Funeral will take place. Reposing at Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Sunday from 6.30pm with Rosary at 8pm (HSE guidelines in place). Removal on Monday at 11.10am (travelling via her residence and Foxcroft Street ) arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Lil's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

