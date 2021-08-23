Death Notices for Laois - Monday, August 23, 2021

Mairéad Blake - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, August 22 of Mairéad Blake (née Doyle) of Slí Na Móna, Portarlington.



Formerly of Dublin. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Regional Hospital Portaoise. Sadly missed by her beloved husband John, loving daughter Amy, sons Eric and Cian, the extended family and close friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a family funeral will take place. Removal from her residence on Wednesday at 11.50am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm.

Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with strict social distancing being observed at all times.

Mairéad's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Anna Marie O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, August 21 of Anna Marie O'Brien (née Malone) of 59 Hillview Drive, Portlaoise.



Deeply regretted by her husband Paddy,and her sons and daughters, Rosie, John, Christopher, Maggie, Darren, Frances, Tiffany, Gabby, Abrianna and John Patrick, grandchildren, sisters and brothers, uncles and aunts, sons-in- law, daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in her home on Tuesday. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm Tuesday evening. Removal from her home on Wednesday morning at 11.15am to SS Peter and Paul’s Church arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery. Anna Marie's Funeral Mass is for family members only. Sympathisers are welcome along the route.



