Death Notices for Laois - Monday, August 30, 2021

Conor Dalton - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, August 28 of Conor Dalton of Coill Bheag, Dysart, Stradbally and formerly Millview, House, Dunboyne, Co. Meath.

Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff in the Oncology ward in the Beacon Hospital, Dublin, in the company of his loving wife Liz and family. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Liz, his parents James and Mary, his brothers Niall, Garret, Lorcan, Pat and predeceased by his late brother Donncha, his sister Barbara, also his father and mother in law Padraig and Mary Culliton, brothers in law PJ and Eoin, sisters in law Gaby, Liz, Catherine, Rhona and Sheena, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place.

Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning at 11.15a, to arrive at Saint Michael's Church Timahoe for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by interment in Saint Michael's Cemetery.

House private Tuesday morning please. Sympathisers are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the precincts of the cemetery grounds. Social distancing to be observed at all times please.

Conor's Requiem mass will be live streamed on https://www.whelehanfunerals.com/conor-dalton

Anne Mitchell - Graiguecullen

The death took place on Thursday, August 26 of Anne Mitchell (née Doyle) of The Numbers, Graiguecullen, Carlow and late of St. Johnston, Co. Donegal.

Peacefully at her home, beloved daughter of the late George; Anne will be sadly missed by her loving mother Nuala, brother Vincent, husband Danny, children Mykeala, Gemma, Steven and Laura, sons-in-law David and Pajo, grandchildren Naomi, Skyla, Cody, Brianna, Calum, Brooke and Harlee Mae, great-granddaughter Darcie, niece Roisin, nephew Rory, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place on Monday at 11am in St. Baithin's Church, St. Johnston, Co. Donegal (max. 50 people in church), followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.