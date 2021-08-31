Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Mary Williams - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, August 30 of Mary (Marie) Williams (née Phelan) of Castletrench, late of Moonbawn, Mountrath.

In the care of the staff of Mount Carmel Nursing Home Roscrea, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Patrick and infant son Noel. Sadly missed by her daughter Mai (Murphy), sons Liam, Pat (Lismore, Co. Waterford), Michael and Gerry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Percy, daughters-in-law Catherine, Joan, Mary and Martina, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Tuesday evening from her home to St. Fintan’s Church, Mountrath, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Mountrath.

Marie’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.mountrathparish.ie

Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Laois Hospice.



Maoliosa Lane - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, August 30 of Maoliosa Lane of Emmet Street, Mountmellick.



Deeply regretted by his brothers, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Jamie Hennessy - Crettyard

The death took place on Sunday, August 29 of Jamie Hennessy of 7 Doonane Road, Crettyard.



Brother of the late John. Deeply regretted by his loving parents John and Sandra, brother Raymond, sisters Amanda, Sharon, Corina and Sabrina, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from his residence at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Abban's Church, Doonane for Requiem Mass at 11am, limited to 50 people. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Conor Cooke - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, August 28 of Conor Cooke of Stephen Street, Waterford City and formerly Rathdowney.

Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff in The Regional Hospital Waterford. Sadly missed by his parents P.J. and Catherine, sister Adrienne, brother Derek, son Lee, daughter Faye and his heartbroken partner Sarah, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. Funeral Mass in The Church of The Holy Trinity Rathdowney on Tuesday at 11am (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) followed by cremation at Newland's Crematorium, Dublin. Please note due to the funeral mass there will be no 10am morning Mass.

Conor Dalton - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, August 28 of Conor Dalton of Coill Bheag, Dysart, Stradbally and formerly Millview, House, Dunboyne, Co. Meath.

Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff in the Oncology ward in the Beacon Hospital, Dublin, in the company of his loving wife Liz and family. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Liz, his parents James and Mary, his brothers Niall, Garret, Lorcan, Pat and predeceased by his late brother Donncha, his sister Barbara, also his father and mother in law Padraig and Mary Culliton, brothers in law PJ and Eoin, sisters in law Gaby, Liz, Catherine, Rhona and Sheena, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place.

Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning at 11.15a, to arrive at Saint Michael's Church Timahoe for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by interment in Saint Michael's Cemetery.

House private Tuesday morning please. Sympathisers are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the precincts of the cemetery grounds. Social distancing to be observed at all times please.

Conor's Requiem mass will be live streamed on https://www.whelehanfunerals.com/conor-dalton