Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Mary Williams - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, August 30 of Mary (Marie) Williams (née Phelan) of Castletrench, late of Moonbawn, Mountrath.

In the care of the staff of Mount Carmel Nursing Home Roscrea, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Patrick and infant son Noel. Sadly missed by her daughter Mai (Murphy), sons Liam, Pat (Lismore, Co. Waterford), Michael and Gerry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Percy, daughters-in-law Catherine, Joan, Mary and Martina, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Tuesday evening from her home to St. Fintan’s Church, Mountrath, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Mountrath.

Marie’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.mountrathparish.ie

Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Laois Hospice.

Maoliosa Lane - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, August 30 of Maoliosa Lane of Emmet Street, Mountmellick.



Predeceased by his brother Rev. Fr. Martin and deeply regretted by his brothers, Pat, Tim, Liam, Sean, Damien, Vincent and, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloneys Funeral Home Mountmellick on Thursday morning from 10am. Removal at 10.45am to St Joseph’s Church Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Mountmellick.

Jamie Hennessy - Crettyard

The death took place on Sunday, August 29 of Jamie Hennessy of 7 Doonane Road, Crettyard.



Brother of the late John. Deeply regretted by his loving parents John and Sandra, brother Raymond, sisters Amanda, Sharon, Corina and Sabrina, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from his residence at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Abban's Church, Doonane for Requiem Mass at 11am, limited to 50 people. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.