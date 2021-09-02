Search our Archive

Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, September 2, 2021

Denis Wright - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, August 31 of Denis (Leonard) Wright of Droughill, Portarlington. 

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at his brother Brendan's residence in Tierhogar, Portarlington. Predeceased by his loving parents John and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Oliver, Leo, Brendan and Noel, sister Maeve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Family Funeral will take place. Removal from his brother Brendan's residence in Tierhogar on Friday at 11.10am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Leonard's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Maoliosa Lane - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, August 30 of Maoliosa Lane of Emmet Street, Mountmellick. 

Predeceased by his brother Rev. Fr. Martin and deeply regretted by his brothers, Pat, Tim, Liam, Sean, Damien, Vincent and, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloneys Funeral Home Mountmellick on Thursday morning from 10am. Removal at 10.45am to St Joseph’s Church Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Mountmellick.

