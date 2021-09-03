Death Notices for Laois - Friday, September 3

Tom Fitzpatrick - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, September 2 of Tom Fitzpatrick of Beaumont, Dublin 9, and late of Rathdowney.

In the exemplary care of Prof. Peter Conlon and his team at Beaumont Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Bab. Beloved husband of Paula, much loved dad of Eimer, Niamh and Laura, father-in-law of Alan, treasured grandad of Kara and Molly; Tom will be dearly missed by his brothers Timmy, Pat and Jimmy, and all nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will be held for family and close friends only. For those who would have liked to attend the service, it can be viewed on Monday, September 6th, at 11am by visiting http://www.donnycarneyparish.ie/webcam.html.



Kathleen Hoban - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, September 2 of Kathleen (Kay) Hoban (née Heffernan) of Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of John, loving mother of Lynda, Karen and Nicole and doting granny of Ellen, Amy, Heather, Rosie, Charlie and Mason. Sadly missed by her family, sisters, brothers, sons-in-law Tom, Dave and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Due to government Covid-19 advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place but the funeral Mass can be viewed online at 11.30am on Saturday, September 4th, at https://olv.ie/webcam/, followed by a private burial.

Patricia Donoher - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, September 2 of Patricia Donoher (née Bentley) of The Rock, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving children at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Predeceased by her husband Tommy Donoher. Deeply regretted by her loving son Francis, daughter Siobhan, daughter-in-law Vina and son-in-law Barry, granchildren Faith, Isobel, Hollie, Ellie and Tommy, brother Frank, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Patricia's funeral will be private for family only.

Denis Wright - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, August 31 of Denis (Leonard) Wright of Droughill, Portarlington.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at his brother Brendan's residence in Tierhogar, Portarlington. Predeceased by his loving parents John and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Oliver, Leo, Brendan and Noel, sister Maeve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Family Funeral will take place. Removal from his brother Brendan's residence in Tierhogar on Friday at 11.10am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Leonard's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington