Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, September 5, 2021

Mai Conroy - Camross

The death took place on Saturday, September 4 of Mai Conroy (née Nolan) of Ballinrally, Camross.



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Joe and son Cavan. Sadly missed by her sons Johnny, Tim, Martin and daughter Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Jimmy, nieces, nephews, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home (Ballinrally) on Sunday evening from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. (All those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines). Removal on Monday morning to St. Fergal's Church Camross, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, (under new government guidelines the capacity of the church is limited to 50%), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mai's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Camross Community Pastoral Council Facebook Page.

Elizabeth Howard - Mountrath and Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, September 4 of Elizabeth Howard (née Styles) of Drim, Mountrath and formerly of No1 Marian Ave, Portlaoise.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph and much loved mother of Sandra, Una, Tricia, Fiona, Pamela, Carina, and Charlie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to current HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her home in Drim on Monday at 11am to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise, for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

You can line the route to the church and cemetery, if desired.

Laurence Keenan Snr - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, September 4 of Laurence (Larry) Keenan Snr of Main Street, Stradbally.



Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, Surrounded by his devoted family.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Tom Moore - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, September 4 of Tom Moore of Derrykearn, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Kathleen, dear father to Joan, Claire and Barry. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, grandchildren Isabella, Aaliyah, Lillian, Aiden, Tom and Luka, sisters Anne and Mary, sons-in-law Fintan and Will, daughter-in-law Gillian, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burkes Funeral Home Mountrath on Monday evening from 6pm, with Rosary at 8pm. (All those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines). Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Fintan’s Church Raheen, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, (under new government guidelines the capacity of the church is limited to 50%), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.