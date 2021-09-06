Death Notices for Laois - Monday, September 6, 2021

Mai Conroy - Camross

The death took place on Saturday, September 4 of Mai Conroy (née Nolan) of Ballinrally, Camross.



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Joe and son Cavan. Sadly missed by her sons Johnny, Tim, Martin and daughter Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Jimmy, nieces, nephews, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home (Ballinrally) on Sunday evening from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. (All those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines). Removal on Monday morning to St. Fergal's Church Camross, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, (under new government guidelines the capacity of the church is limited to 50%), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mai's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Camross Community Pastoral Council Facebook Page.

Elizabeth Howard - Mountrath and Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, September 4 of Elizabeth Howard (née Styles) of Drim, Mountrath and formerly of No1 Marian Ave, Portlaoise.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph and much loved mother of Sandra, Una, Tricia, Fiona, Pamela, Carina, and Charlie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to current HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her home in Drim on Monday at 11am to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise, for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

You can line the route to the church and cemetery, if desired.

Laurence Keenan Snr - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, September 4 of Laurence (Larry) Keenan Snr of Main Street, Stradbally.



Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by his devoted family.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Marie, daughters, Katherine and Audrey, son Larry (Jnr) and his partner Áine, grandchildren, Emma, David, James, Sean, Anna, Alison, Barry, Lucy and Oisin, great grandson Tommy, sons-in-law Murt and Tom, sister, Peggy and his brother John Joe. Sisters-in-law Kay, Alice and her partner Danny and brother-in-law John, extended family, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Monday with recital of the rosary at 8pm on Monday evening. Funeral Mass will take place at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally on Tuesday and afterwards Larry will be laid to rest in Oakvale Cemetery.

Due to current COVID-19 Restrictions Mass and funeral will be private for family members and close friends. For those who wish to show their support for the family along the route from the Church to the Cemetery, you are asked to do so in a Socially Distanced and Safe Manner. The family would like to thank you all for your understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.comerfordlynchfunerals.com/larrykeenan

Tom Moore - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, September 4 of Tom Moore of Derrykearn, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Kathleen, dear father to Joan, Claire and Barry. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, grandchildren Isabella, Aaliyah, Lillian, Aiden, Tom and Luka, sisters Anne and Mary, sons-in-law Fintan and Will, daughter-in-law Gillian, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burkes Funeral Home Mountrath on Monday evening from 6pm, with Rosary at 8pm. (All those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines). Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Fintan’s Church Raheen, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, (under new government guidelines the capacity of the church is limited to 50%), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.