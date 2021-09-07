Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Brigid Hooban - Castletown

The death took place on Monday, September 6 of Brigid Hooban (née Tobin) of St. Patrick's Tce., Castletown.



Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, in her 102nd. year.

Predeceased by her husband James (Jim) and son Francis. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving children, Dan, Michael, Alice, Eithne, Seamus, Gerard and Annette, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in St Patricks Terrace this Tuesday evening from 4pm until 7pm with removal at 7.15pm to St Edmund's Church Castletown arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass this Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in Churchtown Cemetry Castletown.

Bridget's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St Edmunds Church Castletown facebook page.

Those attending the house or at the church please respect distancing guidelines at all times the capacity of the church is limited to 50%.

Laurence Keenan Snr - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, September 4 of Laurence (Larry) Keenan Snr of Main Street, Stradbally.



Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by his devoted family.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Marie, daughters, Katherine and Audrey, son Larry (Jnr) and his partner Áine, grandchildren, Emma, David, James, Sean, Anna, Alison, Barry, Lucy and Oisin, great grandson Tommy, sons-in-law Murt and Tom, sister, Peggy and his brother John Joe. Sisters-in-law Kay, Alice and her partner Danny and brother-in-law John, extended family, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Monday with recital of the rosary at 8pm on Monday evening. Funeral Mass will take place at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally on Tuesday and afterwards Larry will be laid to rest in Oakvale Cemetery.

Due to current COVID-19 Restrictions Mass and funeral will be private for family members and close friends. For those who wish to show their support for the family along the route from the Church to the Cemetery, you are asked to do so in a Socially Distanced and Safe Manner. The family would like to thank you all for your understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.comerfordlynchfunerals.com/larrykeenan