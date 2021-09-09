Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, September 9, 2021

Owen McDonald - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, September 6 of Owen McDonald of Colliers Lane, Portlaoise.



Deeply regretted by his loving parents Mick and Phyllis, wife Anne-Marie, cherished daughter and son, Aoibhe and Conor, sister Tina and brother Brian. Sadly missed by his extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan’s Funeral Home Portlaoise on Wednesday evening from 8pm with the rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12 noon requiem Mass with limited numbers. Interment will follow afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, via Dublin Rd.

Gerard Dollard - Pike of Rushall

The death took place on Monday, September 6 of Gerard Dollard of Pike of Rushall.



Peacefully, at his home, (suddenly). Beloved son of Kevin and Madeline, twin brother to Francis. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brother, sister-in-law Ricka, aunts, uncles, cousins, grandmother Lily Cummins, minder Margaret, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Ted Delaney - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, September 7 of Ted Delaney of Kylebeg, Stradbally.



Peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Danny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel, daughters Aileen O'Beirne, Claire O'Neill, Edna Ramsbottom and Gabrielle Goode, sons Brendan and Eamon, brothers John and twin brother Kyrle, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his family residence on Wednesday from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally, on Thursday evening at 7.30pm for funeral prayers. Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday, with limited capacity, followed by interment in Oakvale Cemetery.

Eileen Barry - Durrow

The death took place on Monday, September 6 of Eileen (Nell) Barry (née Guilfoyle) of Dunmore, Durrow.



Suddenly, at her residence. Beloved wife of Billy and loving mother to Kevin and Marian. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Pat and Simon, son in law Shane, grandchildren Sean, Lochlan, Alison, Ciara, Rhiann & Dylan, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Phelan’s Funeral Home, Durrow, from 6pm on Wednesday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill, on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger