10/09/2021

Death Notices for Laois - Friday, September 10, 2021

Express Reporter

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Breda Maher - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, September 9 of Breda Maher (née Fennelly) of Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix. 

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Jack, her loving daughters Martina and Edel, son Shaun, sons-in-law PJ and Tony, daughter-in-law Sinead, her siblings Kathleen, Tom, Paul, Papa, Mary, Maggie, John, James, Eugene and Kevin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, her adored grandchildren Dayne, Ryan, Holly, Casey, Jack, Aimee, Bobby and Tommy, great-granddaughter Lily, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday from 10am with Rosary at 6.30pm. Removal to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 3.30pm Requiem Mass on Sunday. Interment afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Joe Grimes - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, September 9 of Joe Grimes of Crowe Lane, Portarlington, and formerly of Fedamore, County Limerick.

Died suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Sharon and Mary, sons Tom, Joe and Sean, sister Kathleen, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Saturday from 6pm with Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in St John The Baptist Church, Fedamore County Limerick at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Fedamore (New) Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to. 

Gerard Dollard - Pike of Rushall

The death took place on Monday, September 6 of Gerard Dollard of Pike of Rushall.

Peacefully, at his home, (suddenly). Beloved son of Kevin and Madeline, twin brother to Francis. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brother, sister-in-law Ricka, aunts, uncles, cousins, grandmother Lily Cummins, minder Margaret, extended family, relatives and friends.

Gerard will repose at his home (Eircode R32P981) this Saturday evening from 4pm, with Rosary at 8pm. (all those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines). Removal on Sunday afternoon to St. Edmund's Church Castletown, for Requiem Mass at 2pm, followed by Burial in Churchtown Cemetery Castletown. Gerard's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the St. Edmund's Church, Castletown Facebook page. (under new government guidelines the capacity of the Church is limited to 50%).

