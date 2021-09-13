Death Notices for Laois - Monday, September 13, 2021

Peter Carroll - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, September 11 of Peter Carroll of Ridge Road, Portlaoise.



Died peacefully at home in the company of his beloved wife Clare and family. Deeply regretted by Clare and daughters, Martina, Jacyntia, Vivian and Dolores, sons Brendan, Damian, Garbhan and Adrian, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in his home from 6pm till 8pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Family relatives neighbours and friends are welcome. Social distancing is requested at all times and face covering is also requested.Funeral arriving atv12 noon for Requiem Mass on Monday in SS Peter and Paul’s Church Portlaoise. Burial after in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.



Marie Hogan - Camross

The death took place on Sunday, September 12 of Marie Hogan (née Kerr) of Aughallbeg, Castleiney, Templemore, and Camross.



Peacefully at home after a short illness surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Gus, her infant daughters Clodagh and Marie, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by her beloved family Delroy, Francis, Gordon, Mary (O’Shea, Errill) and Jonathan, 14 grandchildren especially Marky, daughters in law Andrina and Anja, son in law T.J., brother Brendan Kerr (Westmeath), brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in her residence this Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm Funeral Service on Tuesday at 2pm in St. Mary’s Church, Templemore, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Joe Grimes - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, September 9 of Joe Grimes of Crowe Lane, Portarlington, and formerly of Fedamore, County Limerick.

Died suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Sharon and Mary, sons Tom, Joe and Sean, sister Kathleen, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Saturday from 6pm with Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in St John The Baptist Church, Fedamore County Limerick at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Fedamore (New) Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.