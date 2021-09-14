Search

14/09/2021

Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Marie Hogan - Camross

The death took place on Sunday, September 12 of Marie Hogan (née Kerr) of Aughallbeg, Castleiney, Templemore, and Camross.

Peacefully at home after a short illness surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Gus, her infant daughters Clodagh and Marie, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by her beloved family Delroy, Francis, Gordon, Mary (O’Shea, Errill) and Jonathan, 14 grandchildren especially Marky, daughters in law Andrina and Anja, son in law T.J., brother Brendan Kerr (Westmeath), brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in her residence this Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm Funeral Service on Tuesday at 2pm in St. Mary’s Church, Templemore, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

