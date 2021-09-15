Search

15/09/2021

Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Laurence McEvoy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, August 28 of Laurence (Larry) McEvoy of New York and ] formerly of Mountmellick.

Economic speech writer with the Indonesian Mission to the United Nations. Peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family. Sadly missed by his devoted wife, Judith, sons Rory, Cormac, Shane, Hugh and their wives Grainne, Stephanie, Tsedeye and Fiona, his brother Fr PJ, sisters Liz, Rovena, Jass and Grace, sister-in-law Marty, brothers-in-law David and Michael, his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Remembering also his late parents Vena and Patrick and his sister Mary and brother John who predeceased him.

Funeral Mass for Larry will take place at 12 noon (US time) on Saturday, 18 September in the Church of Christ Our Saviour, 59 Park Ave, New York, NY 10016 United States. 

