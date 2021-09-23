Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, September 23, 2021

Tony Kennedy - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, September 22 of Tony Kennedy of Gort na Noir, Abbeyleix and Shanahoe.



At The Regional Hospital Portlaoise after a brief illness. Predeceased by his son Malcolm. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patty, sons Gregory, Gordon, Derek, Brian and Niall, daughter Jenny, brothers Michael and Ben, sisters Rosie, Pauline and Geraldine, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The Chapel of Rest at The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix. Removal on Friday to St Brigid's Church Shanahoe for Funeral Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patricks Cemetery Abbeyleix.

Elizabeth McMahon - Ballyroan

The death took place on Wednesday, September 22 of Elizabeth (Eilish) McMahon (née Dunne) of

Rockbrook, Ballyroan.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of St. James' Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Laurence and son John. Deeply regretted by her sons Patrick, Tom and Peter, daughter Rita, brother Eddie, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private reposal will take place at her son Tom's residence. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyroan for 1pm. Requiem Mass on Friday. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Due to current guidelines social distancing applies at all times.

Peter Coss - Clonad

The death took place on Tuesday, September 21 of Peter Coss of Clonad, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, and much loved by Orlaith, Conor, Maedhbh and Ellen, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegan’s Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Thursday evening from 6pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Shanahoe for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday followed by interment in St.Fintan's Cemetery, Ballyfin.