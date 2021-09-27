Death Notices for Laois - Monday, September 27, 2021

Paraic McCabe - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, September 26 of Paraic McCabe of Derryguile, Mountmellick.

In his home, in the company of his beloved wife Florence and family. Retired Principal Teacher Scoil Padraig Naofa Mountmellick.

Funeral arrangements later.



Phyllis O'Doherty - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, September 24 of Phyllis O'Doherty (née Walsh) of Navan Road, Dublin and Dunmore, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Des. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Paul and Barry, daughter Grace, daughter-in-law Francy, son-in-law Joe, sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her adored grandchildren Emily and Joseph.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix which may be viewed at the following link: https://abbeyleixparish.ie/. Cremation afterwards at Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 2pm.

Elizabeth Lowbridge - Clonaslee

The death took place on Friday, September 24 of Elizabeth (Lil) Lowbridge (née Flynn) of 44 Marian Place, Tullamore and Clonaslee.



Peacefully, in her 101st year. Predeceased by her husband Stephen. Lil will be sadly missed by her loving son John, daughter Ann-Marie, daughter in law Ann, Ann-Marie's partner Rose, grandchildren Karen, Emma, Jean, Dawn and Keira, her great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Sunday evening, from 6.30pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal from her Home on Monday morning at 10.45am to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass 11.15am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

In keeping with current government guidelines, please adhere to social distancing and wear a face mask in the Funeral Home and Church please. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://mcnmedia.tv/iframe/253#pills-AdminCamera-0

William Ready - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, September 23 of William Ready of 26 O'Moore Place, Portlaoise.

Ex Defence Forces. Predeceased by his wife Sheila, much loved father of William and Marie. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Marie partner Eugene and Williams partner Stephanie, grandchildren, Keiva and Teagan, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans funeral home on Sunday from 3pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise. Interment afterwards in St Peter & Paul''s cemetery.

Bernadette Bonar - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, September 21 of Bernadette Bonar (née Hyland) of Quinsboro, Monasterevin, and ormerly of Kilmullen, Portarlington.

Unexpectedly at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Hugh, baby son Hugo, father Joe and sister Noreen. Deeply regretted by her loving family Declan, Lavina, Kerina and Olivia, mother Ita, brothers, sisters, the extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday at 1.50pm arriving St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm (Church limited to 50%capacity). Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

People are asked to ensure social and public health guidelines are adhered to.

Bernadette's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/