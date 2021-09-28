Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Jim Lawlor - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, September 27 of Jim Lawlor of Lea Road, Portarlington.



Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, family Caroline, Jim, Mark, Darren and Ted, brother David, sister Dorothy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. (please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing). Removal on Wednesday at 11am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Jim's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington0



Margaret Dunne - Ballybrittas and Emo

The death took place on Sunday, September 26 of Margaret (Peggy) Dunne (née Guilfoyle) of Kilbracken, Ballybrittas and ate of Morette, Emo.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Loving wife of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, the O'Neill family, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the O'Neill family residence Kilbracken, Ballybrittas, on Wednesday from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. (People are asked to ensure social distancing and public health guidelines are adhered to). Removal on Thursday at 11.15am (travelling via Morette) arriving St Paul's Church Emo for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery Emo.

Robert Dewane - Portlaoise

The death has taken place of Robert Dewane of Portlaoise.



Robert will be sadly missed by his daughters Catriona, Julie and Sinitta his sons Robert and Finn, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Viewing to pay respects etc. on Friday, the 8th of October, from 1pm to 5pm and 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, the 10th of October, at North Kensington Funeral Home, W104RG. On the 11th of October at 10am Mass will be said at East Chapel, West London Crematorium Harrow Road, on the grounds of Kensal Green Cemetery, NW10 5NU. As per his wishes after Mass he will be cremated.





Paraic McCabe - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, September 26 of Paraic McCabe of Derryguile, Mountmellick.

In his home, in the company of his beloved wife Florence and family. Retired Principal Teacher Scoil Padraig Naofa Mountmellick.

Funeral arrangements later.

Phyllis O'Doherty - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, September 24 of Phyllis O'Doherty (née Walsh) of Navan Road, Dublin and Dunmore, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Des. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Paul and Barry, daughter Grace, daughter-in-law Francy, son-in-law Joe, sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her adored grandchildren Emily and Joseph.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix which may be viewed at the following link: https://abbeyleixparish.ie/. Cremation afterwards at Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 2pm.