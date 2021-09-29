Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Joseph Costello - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, September 27 of Joseph (Joe) Costello of Henry Road, Newbridge, Kildare, Portlaoise, and ate of Brisbane, Australia.

Peacefully, in Australia surrounded by his wife and his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Robyn, children Shane, Jacqui, Lee, Joanne, Stephen, Susan, Nevada, Clayton, Jason and Cody, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 22 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, sisters Mary, Rosaleen and Beatrice, brothers Matt and Hugh, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Joe's funeral will take place at a later date in Australia.

Bernadette Garvey - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, September 24 of Bernadette Garvey (née Byrne) of Hawthorn Way, Esker Hills, Portlaoise.

Suddenly at St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her son Fenton. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerard, daughter Sandra, sons Christopher and John, son-in-law Damien, daughter-in-law Ann Marie, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Wednesday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday in SS Peter and Paul's Church limited to family and friends followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Mass will be streamed live on http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/

Jim Lawlor - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, September 27 of Jim Lawlor of Lea Road, Portarlington.



Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, family Caroline, Jim, Mark, Darren and Ted, brother David, sister Dorothy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. (please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing). Removal on Wednesday at 11am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Jim's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington0

Margaret Dunne - Ballybrittas and Emo

The death took place on Sunday, September 26 of Margaret (Peggy) Dunne (née Guilfoyle) of Kilbracken, Ballybrittas and ate of Morette, Emo.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Loving wife of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, the O'Neill family, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the O'Neill family residence Kilbracken, Ballybrittas, on Wednesday from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. (People are asked to ensure social distancing and public health guidelines are adhered to). Removal on Thursday at 11.15am (travelling via Morette) arriving St Paul's Church Emo for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery Emo.

Robert Dewane - Portlaoise

The death has taken place of Robert Dewane of Portlaoise.



Robert will be sadly missed by his daughters Catriona, Julie and Sinitta his sons Robert and Finn, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Viewing to pay respects etc. on Friday, the 8th of October, from 1pm to 5pm and 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, the 10th of October, at North Kensington Funeral Home, W104RG. On the 11th of October at 10am Mass will be said at East Chapel, West London Crematorium Harrow Road, on the grounds of Kensal Green Cemetery, NW10 5NU. As per his wishes after Mass he will be cremated.

Paraic McCabe - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, September 26 of Paraic McCabe of Derryguile, Mountmellick and formerly of Tuam.

Retired Principal Scoil Padraig Naofa, BNS, Mountmellick. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Deeply missed by his devoted wife, Florence, sons Paraic, Ciaran, Odran and daughter Florence. Daughters in law Hilary, Mary Ann, Mairead and son in law Roy, his grandchildren Callum, Cathal, Moira, Jack, Grace, Derbhla, Aisling and Aoife and grandniece Nicola. Remembering also his late parents Catherine and Patrick and his sisters Mary, Catherine and Josephine who pre-deceased him.

Reposing in his home on Thursday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 10.20am to St. Joseph’s Church for Requiem Mass at 11am (Mass will live streamed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/) Burial after in St.Joseph’s Cemetery.







