Death Notices for Laois - Friday, October 1, 2021

Betty McWey - Ballyroan

The death took place on Thursday, September 30 of Betty McWey of Ballyking, Ballyroan.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness borne with dignity and courage. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Dearly loved mother to Catherine, Paul, Helen, Brendan, Dominic, Elizabeth and Sean, brother Séan, sister Ann O'Shea, sisters in law, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, on Friday evening from 6pm. With rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 2pm on Saturday in St Brigid's Church, Ballinakill. Interment afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery.

Alice Friel - Rosenallis

The death took place on Wednesday, September 29 of Alice Friel of Glenbarrow, Rosenallis.



Unexpectedly at home. Predeceased by her beloved parents Nicholas and Elizabeth and her sister Rita Rodgers, brothers John, Nicholas and Michael. Deeply regretted by her husband Paddy, sons Paul and Patrick, daughters Louise, Ann and Fiona, sisters Rev.Sr.Lucy (Manchester), Sally Egan (Rosenallis), Breda Dunne (Rosenallis ), Mary Collier (Dublin), Carmel King (Dublin), Dinah Proctor (Kilkenny), brother Tom (Australia), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Saturday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Reposing in the Funeral Home on Sunday morning from 11.30am until Removal at 12.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial after in St.Brigid's Cemetery. Due to the current guidelines social distance must apply.

Noel O'Gorman - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, September 29 of Noel O'Gorman of The Downs, Portlaoise and formerly St Killians Crescent, Carlow.

After a long career with Ordnance Survey Ireland and a sporting heritage with O'Hanrahans GAA club, suddenly at Portlaoise Regional Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving partner Lena, his sisters Dymphna and Zita, nieces, nephews, his extended family, former colleagues in Ordnance Survey Ireland, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence. Removal on Friday to arrive at Saint Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise for 2pm Mass. Interment will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Carlow at 4pm. Funeral Mass will be streamed on the Parish church webcam.

John Bastick - Coolrain

The death took place on Wednesday, September 29 of John (Johnny) Bastick of The Glebe, Coolrain.



Peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Jackie, dearest father of Rachel and grandfather to Shona. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (The Glebe, Coolrain) on Thursday evening from 4pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Fergal's Church, Camross, (eircode R32 VY79) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Johnny's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Camross Community Pastoral Council Facebook Page.

Garfield Chambers - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, September 22 of Garfield Chambers of 17 Borris Meadows, Borris Rd, Portlaoise.



Beloved partner of Nicola Mullhall, and much loved father of Saorise, Olivia, David, Shennelle and Garfield Jnr. Deeply regretted by his loving family, mother Juliet, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

In line with current HSE guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from his home on Friday to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise, for 12 noon funeral service, which can be viewed on the Portlaoise parish webcam. Repatriation to Jamaica to take place afterwards.

Paraic McCabe - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, September 26 of Paraic McCabe of Derryguile, Mountmellick and formerly of Tuam.

Retired Principal Scoil Padraig Naofa, BNS, Mountmellick. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Deeply missed by his devoted wife, Florence, sons Paraic, Ciaran, Odran and daughter Florence. Daughters in law Hilary, Mary Ann, Mairead and son in law Roy, his grandchildren Callum, Cathal, Moira, Jack, Grace, Derbhla, Aisling and Aoife and grandniece Nicola. Remembering also his late parents Catherine and Patrick and his sisters Mary, Catherine and Josephine who pre-deceased him.

Reposing in his home on Thursday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 10.20am to St. Joseph’s Church for Requiem Mass at 11am (Mass will live streamed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie) Burial after in St.Joseph’s Cemetery.