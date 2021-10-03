Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, October 3, 2021

Joan Bland - Portlaoise and Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, October 3 of Joan Bland (née Foran) of New Park, Portlaoise, and formerly 5, Emmett Tce, Mountmellick.

Predeceased by her loving parents John and Kathleen and her recently deceased brother John, Sonny and her brother-in-law Sean Dowling. Deeply regretted by her husband Seamus, daughter Sarah, son James and his partner Sylvia, granddaughter Lana, mother-in-law Maura, brother Anthony, sisters Mary Conroy, Kay Deegan, Ann Melia, Ber Lee, Patricia Dowling, Caroline McDermott, Christina Orlandi, Gabriel Brennan, and Madeline Arstall, aunt Crissie Lalor Cloncosney, nieces, nephews, cousins, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, neighbours, relatives and her many friends.

Billy Marum - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, October 3 of Billy Marum of St Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Billy (William), beloved husband of Phyllis and dearly loved father to Susan, Samantha, Sawnya, William and Sabrina. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Richard and Danny, sisters Catherine, Breda, Tina and Mary, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his family home with rosary at 8pm on Monday evening. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Streamed on http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/ Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Theresa Delahunty - Durrow

The death took place on Saturday, October 2 of Theresa Delahunty (née Phelan) of Newtown, Durrow.



Peacefully at her residence. Wife of the late Dick and mother of the late Tommy, Richard and Dan. Sadly missed by her loving children, Catherine, Julie, Michael, Teresa, Martin, Noel and John, sister Vera, sister-in-law Julia, sons-in-law, Brian, Tom and John, daughters-in-law, Anne, Claire, Mary and Eithne, Michael G, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal to St Tighernach's Church, Cullohill on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Durrow Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Maureen Tully - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, October 2 of Maureen Tully (née Cunningham) of Middlemount, Rathdowney.



Peacefully in the tender care of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Predeceased by her husband Joe and her infant son Kevin. Deeply regretted by her daughters Della, Deirdre and Teresa, sons-in-law, Eamonn Keane and Philip McTigue, grandchildren Serena and her wife Susan, Shanet, Kirsty, Joseph, Caoive, John, Megan, Chloe and Emma, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 directive, you are asked to adhere to government advise regarding public gatherings. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Canice's Church Clough followed by burial in Bordwell Cemetery. The funeral cortege will proceed to the church on Monday at 10.30am from Rathdowney via Bawnogue, Middlemount, Bordwell and Rahandrick providing an opportunity to pay your respects en route.

Edward Fitzgerald - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Friday, October 1 of Edward Fitzgerald of Rath, Ballybrittas.



Retired Postman. Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore surrounded by his loving family. Loving Husband of the late Brigid and dear father of the late baby Mary, Mary and Noel. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken children Martha, Lily, Edward, Breda, Olivia, Martin, Patricia, Margaret, Philomena, Bernie, P.J.,Gerard, Carmel, Gabriel and John Paul, sister Mary Dempsey, his loving grandchildren and adoring great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Sunday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday at 11am (travelling via Jamestown Cross and his residence) arriving The Sacred Heart Church, Rath for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Ballyadden Cemetery.

Edward's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector

Richard Archbold - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, October 1 of Richard (Frank) Archbold of Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Portlaoise.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Marymount Care Centre, Lucan. Beloved husband of Geraldine (née Territt) and dear father of Richard, Johanna and Louise and brother of the late Tom. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, his beloved grandchildren Sarah, Leah and Dylan, sister Ann, brothers Fr. John Archbold O.M.I. (Freemantle) and Noel, daughter-in-law Frances, sons-in-law Robert and Daniel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Marymount Care Centre, Westmanstown on Sunday evening from 5pm until 7pm for family and close friends. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan on Monday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. The capacity of the Church is limited to 50% but the Mass may be viewed by following the link https://lucanparish.com/churchmediatv-streaming-service

Funeral afterwards to Glasnevin Crematorium. The Crematorium is limited to 60 persons but the committal Service may be viewed by following the link Chapel Webstream - Dublin Cemeteries Trust (dctrust.ie)

Danny Brophy - The Swan

The death took place on Friday, October 1 of Danny Brophy of 2 Red Brick, The Swan, and formerly of Manchester and Roscrea.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, children Gerald, Margaret, Angie, Raymond and Joanna, son-in-law Ray, daughters-in-law Karen and Sian, much loved 'Gandy' to his grandchildren Daniel, Laura, Christian, Joseph, Stefanie, Robbie, Dylan, Louis, Lydia (Pip), Nancy and George, great-grandchildren Amy, Olly, Bonnie, Fiadh and Mack, wider family and many friends, not forgetting the late Fila, a faithful friend.

Funeral Arrangements later.