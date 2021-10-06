Search

06/10/2021

Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, September 6, 2021

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Patrick Dowling - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 4 of Patrick (Pat) Dowling of Ballycarroll, Portlaoise, and formerly of Levitstown, Maganey and Athy.

Retired farmer, has been living in the loving care of St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy, Co. Kildare, where he died peacefully. Predeceased by all his known blood relatives including his father (John Dowling 1889 to 1962, Hallohoise, Castledermot) and his mother (Mary Ann Byrne, born 1893 in Mountbrook, Barrowhouse, died 1973 in Ballycarroll). Mourned and sadly missed by the members of the extended Dunne and Doyle families and all his friends and caring neighbours.

Reposing at Rigney's funeral home, Athy from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, with Rosary at 7pm. Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing. Removal at 11am on Thursday morning to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, The Heath, Portlaoise for Requiem Mass at 12 noon (church is limited to 50% capacity).The mass will be livestreamed, see link, https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/the-heath-webcam/

Burial afterwards in Barrowhouse Cemetery, Athy.

Joan Bland - Portlaoise and Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, October 3 of Joan Bland (née Foran) of New Park, Portlaoise, and formerly 5, Emmett Tce, Mountmellick.

Predeceased by her loving parents John and Kathleen and her recently deceased brother John, Sonny and her brother-in-law Sean Dowling. Deeply regretted by her husband Seamus, daughter Sarah, son James and his partner Sylvia, granddaughter Lana, mother-in-law Maura, brother Anthony, sisters Mary Conroy, Kay Deegan, Ann Melia, Ber Lee, Patricia Dowling, Caroline McDermott, Christina Orlandi, Gabriel Brennan, and Madeline Arstall, aunt Crissie Lalor Cloncosney, nieces, nephews, cousins, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, neighbours, relatives and her many friends. 

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Tuesday from 6.30pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal from Moloney's Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 10.45am to St Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St.Joseph’s Cemetery.

Joan's Funeral Mass can be lived streamed on www.Mountmellickparish.ie

