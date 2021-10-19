Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Mary Brennan - Wolfhill

The death took place on Sunday, October 17 of Mary (May) Brennan (née Brennan) of Farnans, Wolfhill.



Wife of the late John and sister of the late Dorrie, Paddy, Johnnie, Noel and Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving children Sheila (Murray), J.J., John-Joe and Caitriona (Brennan-Dowling), brother Eamonn, daughter-in-law Catherine, sons-in-law Andrew and Roland, brothers-in-law , sisters-in-law, grandchildren Niamh, Aodhan, Emer, Paul, Vicki, Debbi, Amanda, Justin, Jasmin, Robbie, Katie, Amber, Alanna and Demi, great-grandchildren Adam and Eoghan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday evening. (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing).

Removal at 10.15am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill for Requiem Mass at 11am. (Church limited to 50% capacity). Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Bernie Casey - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, October 17 of Bernie Casey (née Maher) of Portlaoise, and late of Robertstown and Hortland, Donadea, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully at Portlaoise General Hospital, following a short illness, deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sons Sean, Conor and Donal, daughters Regina, Victoria, Naomi, and Hollie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding religious ceremonies, Bernie's Funeral Mass will take place in St. Benignus Church, Staplestown on Wednesday at 11am. The church will be limited to 50% capacity. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing.

Reposing at her residence (R32T8NA) on Tuesday for family and close friends from 2pm, with rosary at 8pm. Please wear a mask, social distance and no handshaking. Bernie's Funeral Cortége will be leaving her residence on Wednesday at approx. 9.30am, travelling via Annesborough, Robertstown and Coill Dubh to arrive at St. Benignus Church, Staplestown for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Billy Dargan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, October 17 of Billy Dargan of Harpurs Lane, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Tommy and sister in law Kate, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, also all the staff at St Fintans Hospital Portlaoise.

Removal from Keegans funeral home to arrive at St Fintans Church on the Stradbally rd for Requiem Mass at 2pm in St Fintan's Church, Stradbally Rd., on Wednesday afternoon. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery., Portlaoise.

Government Covid guidelines still apply. Please observe social distancing. The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this time.

Magdalena Rochford - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, October 15 of Magdalena Rochford of Abbey Court, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Magdalena, dearly loved wife of Bernard and adoring mother to Ellen. Deeply regretted by her loving family, parents Yolanta and Gregorz, brother Bart, sisters Justyna and Daniel, granny Urszula, father in law Michael, sisters in law Deirdre and Sandra, brother in law Michael, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.