Death of former County Registrar and Returning Officer for Laois and Offaly, James Cahill

The death has taken place of James E. (Jim) Cahill, the former County Registrar and Returning Officer for Laois-Offaly.
Mr. Cahill, whose law practice was based in Abbeyleix, died in the care of the staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget on Tuesday, October 19.
He is survived by his wife, Germaine, children James, Rachel, Simon and David, his sister Maura, grandchildren Freddie, Daniel, Faye, Jennifer, Mia and Edward, daughters-in-law Sarah and Amanda, son-in-law Peter O'Callaghan.
His remains will leave his residence at 11.45am for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Thursday in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/
