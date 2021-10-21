Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, October 21, 2021

Eileen Cummins - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, October 20 of Eileen (B.B) Cummins (née Clarke) of 14 Marian Hill, Portarlington.



Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Loving wife of the late John Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Freddie and Eddie, sister Margaret, sisters-in-law Claire and Patricia, nieces, nephews, relatives, her carers, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Friday from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10:20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. Please adhered to Social Distancing and Covid 19 guidelines.

Eileen's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Thomas Whelan - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Tuesday, October 19 of Thomas (Tommy) Whelan of Shanboe, Borris-in-Ossory.



Unexpectedly at Galway University Hospital. Sadly mourned by his loving wife Noreen and his family, Therese, Anne-Marie, Martina and Thomasina, sons-in-law, Bob, Paul and Kieran, adored grandchildren, Patrick, Richard, David, Jamie, Loren, Adam and Erin, his brothers Billy and James and his sister Margaret, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Also remembering at this time his deceased brothers Johnny and Michael.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Canice's Church Borris-In-Ossory followed by interment in Derrinsallagh Cemetery, Borris-In-Ossory. The Mass will be livestreamed (Borris-In-Ossory parish online Facebook page).Please adhere to the COVID-19 directive regarding public gathering etiquette.

Martin Stokes - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, October 20 of Martin (Francis) Stokes of Abbeyleix.



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers Noel and PJ. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, daughters Sinead, Siobhan, Lisa, Ashling and Lorraine.

A private family funeral will take place.

Noel Walsh - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, October 20 of Noel Walsh of Kilmaglish, Knockdrin, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and Department of Agriculture, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore in the company of his dear wife and family. Loving husband of Marian and dear brother of Mary (Browne), Sarah (Carey), Thomas and Seamus; he will be sadly missed by his wife and family, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, colleagues and many friends. Remembering also the deceased members of the Walsh and Broderick families.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Taughmon, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. The Funeral Mass may be viewed on the live webcam at www.taghmonturinparish.ie

Patrick Joseph Gleeson - Camross

The death took place on Tuesday, October 19 of Patrick Joseph (PJ, Paddy) Gleeson of Raheny, Dublin and formerly of Camross.

Peacefully at home. Greatly loved and loving husband of Monica; devoted and cherished father of Niamh, Joe and Padraig, adored grandad of Setanta, Solomon, Julien, Senan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, daughter in-law Paula, son in-law Pascal, grandsons, his sisters Kay (Hickey) Maggie (Copas), Sheila (Mullins), brother Gerry, his brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his sisters Eileen (Scully) Mona (Curry) and brothers Matt and Denis.

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Springdale Road, Raheny for family and close friends only on Friday from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Benedict’s Church, Grange Park for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Balgriffin Extension Cemetery. The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link:

stbenedicts-stmonicas.ie/live-stb/

James E. (Jim) Cahill - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, October 19 of James E. (Jim) Cahill of Abbeyleix.



Peacefully in the care of the staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Dearly loved husband of Germaine. Deeply missed by his children James, Rachel, Simon and David, his sister Maura, grandchildren Freddie, Daniel, Faye, Jennifer, Mia and Edward, daughters-in-law Sarah and Amanda, son-in-law Peter O'Callaghan.

Leaving his residence at 11.45am for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Thursday in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Ronnie O'Reilly - Rosenallis

The death took place on Monday, October 18 of Ronnie O'Reilly of Mullaghanard, Rosenallis and Mountmellick.



Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Retired Staff Irish Prison Service. Predeceased by his wife Moira and brothers Andrew and Eugene. Deeply regretted by his wife Nancy and his sons and daughters Anthony, Sean Michael, Orla, Nora, Ray, Ursula and Fergus, brothers John Joe and Willie, sisters Mary and Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers and sisters in-law, neighbours, relatives and his many friends and former work colleagues.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced later.

Magdalena Rochford - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, October 15 of Magdalena Rochford of Abbey Court, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Magdalena, dearly loved wife of Bernard and adoring mother to Ellen. Deeply regretted by her loving family, parents Yolanta and Gregorz, brother Bart, sisters Justyna and Daniel, granny Urszula, father in law Michael, sisters in law Deirdre and Sandra, brother in law Michael, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's funeral home on Sunday evening from 6pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Monday to SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Cremation will follow on Tuesday in Newlands Crematorium. Mass will be streamed on http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Government Covid guidelines still apply. Please observe social distancing.