Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, October 24, 2021

Pat Fitzpatrick - Rosenallis

The death took place on Saturday, October 23 of Pat (Paddy) Fitzpatrick of Bloom’s House, Ballyhuppahan, Rosenallis.



Formerly of Laois County Council, Mountmellick Development Association and The Knights Showband. Peacefully under the tender care of the Palliative Team at Portloaise Regional Hospital and previously by Kilminchy Nursing Home. He will be forever missed by his loving wife Maureen, daughter Laura, son Bryan, daughter in law Suzanne, granddaughters Zoe and Eva, mother in law Phyllis Creaton, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, neighboursand many friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 2pm in St. Brigid's Church Rosenallis. Burial after in St Brigid's Cemetery. If attending please follow all Covid19 protocols and observe social distancing.



Pat Molloy - Clonaslee

The death took place on Friday, October 22 of Pat Molloy of 3 Clodiagh Way, Chapel St., Clonaslee.



Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by his mother Evelyn. Deeply regretted by his father John, sisters Mary, Triona and Aideen, brothers Shane and Cathal, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and his many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.



Ivan Metcalfe - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, October 22 of Ivan Metcalfe of Lucan, Dublin and Mountmellick.



Unexpectedly, in the excellent care of the Staff of The Beacon Hospital, Ivan loving husband and best friend of Carmel (nee O'Keeffe) and devoted Dad of Evan.

Deeply and deservingly regretted by his wife, son, brothers Ken (Mountmellick) and Sandy (Dublin), nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, neighbours, former work colleagues and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Willie Lynch - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, October 22 of Willie Lynch of St Brigids Place, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Willie (Jnr), beloved husband of Kathleen and dearly loved father to Tara, Katie, Nicole, Shannon, Dylan, Aaron and Shane. Loving son to Betty. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home. Rosary at 8pm on Sunday evening. Removal on Monday, to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 2 pm requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Government Covid rules still apply. Please keep social distancing.

James Lewis - Emo

The death took place on Friday, October 22 of James (Jimmy) Lewis of New Inn Cross, Emo.



Peacefully. Predeceased by His wife Bridget, sister Margaret, brothers Michael, Tommy, Paddy and John. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters, Elizabeth, Catherine Kearns (Mountrath), Pauline, sons, Liam and John, brothers Bertie, Phil, Joe and Wally, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew and nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Saturday from 5pm. Removal at 6.50pm to St. Paul’s Church, Emo, arriving at 7.20pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2pm. Burial after in St. Paul’s (New) Cemetery.

Anthony O'Reilly - Rosenallis

The death took place on Monday, October 18 of Anthony (Ronnie) O'Reilly of Mullaghanard, Rosenallis and Mountmellick.



Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Retired Staff Irish Prison Service. Predeceased by his wife Moira and brothers Andrew and Eugene. Deeply regretted by his wife Nancy and his sons and daughters Anthony, Sean Michael, Orla, Nora, Ray, Ursula and Fergus, brothers John Joe and Willie, sisters Mary and Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers and sisters in-law, neighbours, relatives and his many friends and former work colleagues.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Sunday from 4pm, recital of the Rosary at 6pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10:45am to St.Joseph's Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St.Joseph's Cemetery. Due to government guidelines please wear face coverings and please adhere to social distance.

Magdalena Rochford - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, October 15 of Magdalena Rochford of Abbey Court, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Magdalena, dearly loved wife of Bernard and adoring mother to Ellen. Deeply regretted by her loving family, parents Yolanta and Gregorz, brother Bart, sisters Justyna and Daniel, granny Urszula, father in law Michael, sisters in law Deirdre and Sandra, brother in law Michael, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's funeral home on Sunday evening from 6pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Monday to SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Cremation will follow on Tuesday in Newlands Crematorium. Mass will be streamed on http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/ Government Covid guidelines still apply.