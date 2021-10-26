Search

26/10/2021

Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Brigid Dempsey - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Sunday, October 24 of Brigid Dempsey (née McDonald) of Jamestown, Ballybrittas, and ormerly of the Big Tree, Drumcondra, Dublin.

Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, children Oliver, Lisa and Martin, sister Agnes, grandchildren Aidan, Jack, Emily and Sofia, in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family, her devoted carers, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Monday from 6pm with rosary at 8pm (please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines). Removal on Tuesday at 11:15am (travelling via Ballybrittas) arriving Sacred Heart Church, Rath, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St John's Cemetery Killenard (travelling via her residence). 

Brigid's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on: https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector  

Michael Traynor - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, September 26 of Michael Traynor of 1 Erkindale Drive, Durrow.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit. Beloved husband of Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, brothers Brendan and Ben, sister Sally, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow, on Monday afternoon from 3pm to 6pm with rosary at 5.45pm. Removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow, on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger 

Br. Martin Kearns - Castletown

The death took place on Friday, October 22 of Br. Martin (Walter) Kearns of the De La Salle Brothers, Castletown, and late of Glanaulin, 141 Glen Road, Belfast.

Predeceased by his parents, brother and sisters. Sadly missed by his brother in law, nieces, nephew, grand nephews, grand nieces, past pupils, staff and confreres in religion, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Pat Molloy - Clonaslee

The death took place on Friday, October 22 of Pat Molloy of 3 Clodiagh Way, Chapel St., Clonaslee.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by his mother Evelyn. Deeply regretted by his father John, sisters Mary, Triona and Aideen, brothers Shane and Cathal, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and his many friends. 

Funeral Arrangements later. 

Ivan Metcalfe - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, October 22 of Ivan Metcalfe of Lucan, Dublin and Mountmellick.

Unexpectedly, in the excellent care of the Staff of The Beacon Hospital, Ivan loving husband and best friend of Carmel (nee O'Keeffe) and devoted Dad of Evan.

Deeply and deservingly regretted by his wife, son, brothers Ken (Mountmellick) and Sandy (Dublin), nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, neighbours, former work colleagues and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

