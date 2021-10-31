Search

31/10/2021

Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, October 31, 2021

Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, October 31, 2021

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Linda Moloney - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, October 29 of Linda Moloney of Huntsgrove, Ashbourne, Meath and Mountrath.

Peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Predeceased by her daddy Donal. Sadly missed by her family, her loving partner of 32 years Maureen, her mother Gladys, brothers Donal, Mark and Declan, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many dear friends and work colleagues in the Dept Of Health.

Funeral Arrangements later. 

Mary Delaney - Timahoe

The death took place on Thursday, October 28 of Mary Delaney (née Dunne) of Finglas West and formerly of Timahoe.

Peacefully, in the tender care of her family and staff of Bartra Northwood Nursing Home Santry. Beloved wife of late Patrick, predeceased by her brothers Mick, Peter and sister Bridie and a much-loved mother of Margaret, Eileen and Ann.

Mary will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons in law Joe, David and Paul, grandchildren Emma, Niall, Ciara, Niamh, Shane, Gavin and Mark, great-granddaughter Grainne, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Church Street, Finglas on Saturday from 3pm to 5.30pm for close family and friends.

A Private Family Funeral will take place on Monday morning, 1st November In St Canice's Church, Finglas at 12.30pm and can be viewed on the following link: http://stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html

Burial immediately afterwards in Mulhuddart Cemetery.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media