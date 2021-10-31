Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, October 31, 2021

Linda Moloney - Mountrath
The death took place on Friday, October 29 of Linda Moloney of Huntsgrove, Ashbourne, Meath and Mountrath.
Peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Predeceased by her daddy Donal. Sadly missed by her family, her loving partner of 32 years Maureen, her mother Gladys, brothers Donal, Mark and Declan, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many dear friends and work colleagues in the Dept Of Health.
Funeral Arrangements later.
Mary Delaney - Timahoe
The death took place on Thursday, October 28 of Mary Delaney (née Dunne) of Finglas West and formerly of Timahoe.
Peacefully, in the tender care of her family and staff of Bartra Northwood Nursing Home Santry. Beloved wife of late Patrick, predeceased by her brothers Mick, Peter and sister Bridie and a much-loved mother of Margaret, Eileen and Ann.
Mary will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons in law Joe, David and Paul, grandchildren Emma, Niall, Ciara, Niamh, Shane, Gavin and Mark, great-granddaughter Grainne, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Church Street, Finglas on Saturday from 3pm to 5.30pm for close family and friends.
A Private Family Funeral will take place on Monday morning, 1st November In St Canice's Church, Finglas at 12.30pm and can be viewed on the following link: http://stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html
Burial immediately afterwards in Mulhuddart Cemetery.
