Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Mary O'Byrne - Timahoe

The death took place on Monday, November 1 of Mary O'Byrne of Aughoney, Timahoe.



Mary died in the loving care of The Community Nursing Unit at Abbeyleix Hospital. Deeply regretted by Management and Staff of The Community Nursing Unit, Nora Tobin, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, on Tuesday evening with rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary and burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Timahoe.

Joe O'Toole - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, October 31 of Joe O'Toole of Killeen, Stradbally.



Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, family Jonathan, Sarah, Aisling and Stephen, sisters Bernadette and Anne, grandchildren Little Joe and Grace, daughter-in-law Ann Marie, sons-in-law Bo and Eoin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 2pm till 8pm (Eircode R32 V1Y2). (Please wear face coverings and adhere to Social Distancing guidelines). Removal on Wednesday at 11.10am arriving Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the Heath Cemetery (travelling via the Vicarstown Road and his residence).

Joe's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector

House Private on Wednesday morning, please.

Christy Paisley - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, October 30 of Christy Paisley of St Johns sq, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Former caretaker of Portlaoise Courthouse. Christy (Chap) beloved husband of Rose and dearly loved father to Catherine and Noelle. Cherished grandfather to Sam, Carla and Rachel. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister Marie and her husband Séan, sons in law Rob and Jeff, brother Tony, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm on Monday evening. Removal on Tuesday morning from his residence to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Government Covid rules still apply. Please, observes social distancing.

Linda Moloney - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, October 29 of Linda Moloney of Huntsgrove, Ashbourne, Meath and Mountrath.



Peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Predeceased by her daddy Donal. Sadly missed by her family, her loving partner of 32 years Maureen, her mother Gladys, brothers Donal, Mark and Declan, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many dear friends and work colleagues in the Dept Of Health.

Linda will be reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ashbourne, from 5pm to 7pm this Tuesday evening. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ashbourne, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium at 2pm. Strict Covid restrictions will be adhered to at all times.

Linda's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.ashbourneparish.ie/news/church-services-tv/