Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Michael Costello - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, November 2 of Michael Costello of Banagher, and late of Bracklone Street, Portarlington.

Ex Irish Army Q.M.S. Peacefully, at St James's Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Kathleen, son Nigel and his wife Nichola, daughter Michelle and her partner Eddie, grandchildren Michaela, Devan, William and Conor, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Sunday from 4pm with rosary at 6pm (please wear face coverings and adhere to Social Distancing guidelines). Removal on Monday at 11.20am (travelling via Bracklone Street) arriving at St John's Church, Killenard, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Mary O'Byrne - Timahoe

The death took place on Monday, November 1 of Mary O'Byrne of Aughoney, Timahoe.



Mary died in the loving care of The Community Nursing Unit at Abbeyleix Hospital. Deeply regretted by Management and Staff of The Community Nursing Unit, Nora Tobin, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, on Tuesday evening with rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary and burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Timahoe.

Joe O'Toole - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, October 31 of Joe O'Toole of Killeen, Stradbally.



Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, family Jonathan, Sarah, Aisling and Stephen, sisters Bernadette and Anne, grandchildren Little Joe and Grace, daughter-in-law Ann Marie, sons-in-law Bo and Eoin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 2pm till 8pm (Eircode R32 V1Y2). (Please wear face coverings and adhere to Social Distancing guidelines). Removal on Wednesday at 11.10am arriving Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the Heath Cemetery (travelling via the Vicarstown Road and his residence).

Joe's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector

House Private on Wednesday morning, please.

Linda Moloney - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, October 29 of Linda Moloney of Huntsgrove, Ashbourne, Meath and Mountrath.



Peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Predeceased by her daddy Donal. Sadly missed by her family, her loving partner of 32 years Maureen, her mother Gladys, brothers Donal, Mark and Declan, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many dear friends and work colleagues in the Dept Of Health.

Linda will be reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ashbourne, from 5pm to 7pm this Tuesday evening. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ashbourne, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium at 2pm. Strict Covid restrictions will be adhered to at all times.

Linda's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.ashbourneparish.ie/news/church-services-tv/