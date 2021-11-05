Death Notices for Laois - Friday, November 5, 2021

Annie Holohan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, November 4 of Annie Holohan (née Gorman) of Thornberry, Abbeyleix, and St. Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Deeply regretted by her loving husband George, daughter Ann-Marie, sons Edward, George-Francis, Gerard and his partner Ann-Marie, brother Billy, sister Nonie, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Friday from 6pm with recital of the Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Michael Rice - Portarlington and Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, November 4 of Michael Rice of Derrymore, Portarlington and formerly of Tonduff, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Sadly missed by his wife Angela, son Nigel, daughters Mairead, Gemma, Catriona, Patrice, Sinead and Sarah, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Sunday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm (please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines). Removal on Monday at 9.15am, arriving to St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Patrick's Cemetery, Abbeyleix, arriving at 12.15pm.

Michael's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Patricia Territt - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, November 3 of Patricia Territt (née Brady) of Cherrygarth, Portlaoise.



Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas. Patricia deeply loved Mother of Rosemary, Paula, June, Noel and Michael. Cherished Mother in Law to Vince, Michael, Mary, and Janeen. Sadly missed grandmother to Lisa, Paul, Cliona, Donagh, Thomas, Eoin, Emma, Darren, Dean, Mike, Cian, and Eddie and great-grandmother to Amie, Aela, Culann, and Amelia.

Funeral arriving Saturday SS Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery. House strictly private please, people are welcome to the church and graveyard. Please adhere to all COVID19 Restrictions regarding face masks, handshaking, and social distancing while attending the funeral.

The Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie



Margaret Daly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, November 3 of Margaret (Peggy) Daly (née Dunne) of Shaen, Portlaoise, and formerly of Grange, Upper Stradbally.

Beloved wife of the late Oliver and much loved mother of Richard, Ann, Margaret, Olive, Paul, Séan, Claire, Una and Miriam. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday with rosary recital at 8pm. Removal on Friday to The Church of the Assumption, The Heath, for 12 noon requiem Mass. Mass can be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/the-heath-webcam/.Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jill Cooney - Durrow

The death took place on Tuesday, November 2 of Jill Cooney of 2 Erkindale Drive, Durrow.



Peacefully at St. James Hospital Dublin in the loving arms of her family. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Noel, sons Darren, Colin and Brendan and their respective partners, brother, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Funeral Home, Durrow on Thursday from 2pm with Rosary at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 5th November, at 11am in The Church of the Holy Trinity, Durrow, removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Mary McEvoy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, November 2 of Mary McEvoy (née Delaney) of Ridge rd, Portlaoise.



Suddenly. Mary, beloved wife of the late Michael. Dearly loved mother to Michael and Bernadette. Cherished grandmother to Daisy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Sheila and brother Dick, son in law Greg, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Keegan's funeral home on Thursday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal to SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass on Friday. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's cemetery. Government Covid rules still apply. Please observe social distancing and wear face masks inside of church.

Michael Costello - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, November 2 of Michael Costello of Banagher, and late of Bracklone Street, Portarlington.

Ex Irish Army Q.M.S. Peacefully, at St James's Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Kathleen, son Nigel and his wife Nichola, daughter Michelle and her partner Eddie, grandchildren Michaela, Devan, William and Conor, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Sunday from 4pm with rosary at 6pm (please wear face coverings and adhere to Social Distancing guidelines). Removal on Monday at 11.20am (travelling via Bracklone Street) arriving at St John's Church, Killenard, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.