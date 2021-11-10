Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Gerard O'Rourke - Clonaslee

The death took place on Tuesday, November 9 of Gerard O'Rourke of 3 The Green, Clonaslee.



Peacefully, in the care of the staff at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, after a long illness. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Margaret, his brothers Larry, Tommy and John Joe and his sisters Maureen, Theresa and Christina. He will be sadly missed by his brothers James and Michael, his sisters Josephine and Bernadette, sister-in-law Monica and his many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Reilly’s Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Wednesday evening from 8.30pm until Rosary at 9.30pm for those who feel comfortable to attend. Due to Covid guidelines, mask wearing, hand sanitisation and social distancing is respectfully requested by those in attendance. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Manman’s Church, Clonaslee, (with 50% church capacity), with removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Gerard’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv by selecting county Laois.

Patrick Coss - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, November 5 of Patrick (Markey) Coss of Twoomey Park, Mountmellick.



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary and daughters Patricia Catterall (England), Alice Jones (England), Michelle Dunne (Ballybrittas), and Orla, brothers Brendan, Michael, Eddie, Peter (Galway), and Raymond (Portarlington), his very good friends his sons-in-law Chris, Kevin and Richard, nieces and nephews, his adored grandchildren Róisin, Cáelin, Laoisa, and Clayton brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home onTuesday evening from 7pm. Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Removal from his home on Thursday morning at 10.20am to St. Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Mountmellick. If attending, please follow all Covid19 protocols and observe social distancing.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/