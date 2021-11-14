Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, November 14, 2021

William Lawlor - Mountmellick
The death took place on Saturday, November 13 of William (Bill) Lawlor of Canal House, Mountmellick.
Peacefully, in his 94th year in the tender care of The Staff at Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Loving husband of Edith. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.
Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Sunday from 4.30pm. Removal at 5.50pm to St.Joseph’s Church arriving for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial after in St.Joseph’s Cemetery.
Bill's funeral Mass can be lived streamed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie
Aidan Ryan - Mountmellick
The death took place on Wednesday, November 10 of Aidan Ryan of Newline, Tulla, Clare and Mountmellick.
Aidan passed away suddenly. He will be sadly missed by Niamh, Bernadette, Con, Marie, Geoff, Howard, relatives, neighbours and friends. A lovely warm and generous person taken too soon.
Reposing at O'Callaghan's Funeral Home, Tulla, Monday from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving to St Peter and Paul's Church, Tulla, on Tuesday for 11am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.
Funeral Mass can be view on the Tulla Parish Facebook page or Radio link 105.4fm. Massages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below.
