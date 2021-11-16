Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Patrick Delaney - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Saturday, November 13 of Patrick (Patsy) Delaney of Castlequarter, Skeirke, Borris-in-Ossory.



Peacefully in his 87th year in the care of the staff in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Fondly remembered by his relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Guilfoyle's Funeral Home Castletown this Monday evening from 6pm with rosary in the funeral home at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St. Canice's Church Borris in Ossory for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Skeirke Cemetery.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in both the funeral home and the church.

Aidan Ryan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, November 10 of Aidan Ryan of Newline, Tulla, Clare and Mountmellick.



Aidan passed away suddenly. He will be sadly missed by Niamh, Bernadette, Con, Marie, Geoff, Howard, relatives, neighbours and friends. A lovely warm and generous person taken too soon.

Reposing at O'Callaghan's Funeral Home, Tulla, Monday from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving to St Peter and Paul's Church, Tulla, on Tuesday for 11am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Funeral Mass can be view on the Tulla Parish Facebook page or Radio link 105.4fm.