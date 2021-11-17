Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Michael McCabe - Portlaoise
The death took place on Tuesday, November 16 of Michael McCabe of ''Glasheen'' Cork Rd., Portlaoise.
Peacefully at Shaen Hospital. Surrounded by his loving family. Michael, beloved husband of Mary. Dearly loved father to Joe, Aidan, Brian and Eoin. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Seamus, sisters Evelyn, Kathleen, and Mary, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, Anne, adored grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.
Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise. Interment afterwards will take place in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Funeral Mass may be viewed on parish webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/
Government Covid restrictions still apply. Sympathisers are asked to observe social distancing but are welcome to attend SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery for burial.
