Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, November 18, 2021

Michael Cawley - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, November 16 of Michael (Cecil) Cawley of Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of Portlaoise and late of An Garda Síochána.

Peacefully in the care of the staff at Southern Area Hospice, Newry, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of the late Kay and devoted father of Thomas, Fiona and the late Brian. He will be sadly missed by his loving son and daughter, sisters Phyllis, Vera and Irene, son-in-law Kevin, his cherished grandchildren Danny, Dearbhla, Ciara and Eimear, nieces, nephews, many cousins, friends and neighbours.

Reposing on Friday morning in Fanagans Funeral Home, Church Street, Finglas prior to his Removal to the Church of Our Lady of Dolours, Botanic Avenue, arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot, may view the service by clicking on the link below

https://glasnevinparish.ie/mass-times/webcam-our-lady-of-dolours/

Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Crematorium for 2pm service. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, may view the service by clicking the link,

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/glasnevin/chapel-webstream.html

Fint Gorman - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, November 16 of Fint Gorman of Cherrygrove, Portlaoise.



Suddenly at his residence, Fint. Predeceased by his grandsons Craig and Aaron and Tyler Beloved husband to Ann. Dearly loved father to Michael, Martina, Fintan, Patricia, Joe, Denise, Bernard and Leanne, Loving brother to Catherine and Joe , Michael , Mary and Denis . Deeply regretted by his loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday with rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Friday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's church for 2 pm Requiem Mass. It may be viewed on http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Government Covid restrictions still apply. Observe social distancing and wear facemask inside.

Margaret Harding - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, November 16 of Margaret Harding (née Conroy) of St Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.



In the care of the staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her partner Ger. Dearly loved mother to David, Paul, Ray, Jennifer and Tracy. Loved daughter to John Joe and Rose. Loving sister to Séan, Michael, Kevin, Pascal, Donal and Joe and the late Kenneth. Cherished grandmother to her sixteen grandchildren, brothers and sister in-law Derek, Dawn and Gemma Young and Paddy, nephews, nieces, relatives and extended family.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on parish webcam. http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/

Government Covid restrictions still apply. Observe social distancing and wear face masks inside.

Eddie Thornton - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, November 16 of Eddie Thornton of Ballinakill Rd., Abbeyleix.



Suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, his devoted wife Gertie, daughter Triona, son John, son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Julie, adored grandchildren Ava, Amelie, Ruby, Oliver and Lochlan, good friend and brother-in-law Paddy Purcell, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Thursday from 6pm with recital of the Rosary at 7pm. Funeral arriving for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 Directive social distancing rules apply at all times.

Kevin Whelan - Ballylinan

The death took place on Tuesday, November 16 of Kevin Whelan of Palmerstown, and formerly of Ballylynan.

Peacefully in the care of the staff at the Redwood Ward, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply missed by his loving and always caring wife Elizabeth (Lily) his children John, Pauline, Mark and daughters-in-law Ita and Helen, son-in-law Anthony; Kevin will be greatly missed by his eight grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, He will be sadly missed by his brother Brendan, sister Marie, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, and all his relations, friends, neighbours and carers Edel and Maria.

Kevin’s Funeral Mass will be held in on Saturday morning in St Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown at 10am followed by cremation in The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, due at 12 noon approx.